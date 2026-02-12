LSV Asset Management Sells 41,884 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,884 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.14% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $331,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 471.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $166.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average is $146.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $182.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $994,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,387.98. This trade represents a 38.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 2,238 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $379,363.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,801.08. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 123,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,991,850 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

