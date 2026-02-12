ING Groep NV Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,856 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on top and bottom line: Gilead reported Q4 EPS of $1.86 vs. consensus ~$1.83 and revenue roughly $7.9B, powered by HIV and liver?disease franchises — the core beat is the primary near?term driver of the rally. Gilead quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates

Q4 beat on top and bottom line: Gilead reported Q4 EPS of $1.86 vs. consensus ~$1.83 and revenue roughly $7.9B, powered by HIV and liver?disease franchises — the core beat is the primary near?term driver of the rally. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price?target raises: Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham and others bumped targets (some to $160–$177+), reinforcing buy/overweight sentiment and supporting the stock pop. Morgan Stanley raises price target

Multiple analyst upgrades/price?target raises: Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Needham and others bumped targets (some to $160–$177+), reinforcing buy/overweight sentiment and supporting the stock pop. Positive Sentiment: Yescarta label expansion and pipeline momentum: Positive commentary about CAR?T (Yescarta) label expansion and new HIV options (Yeztugo) adds optionality to growth expectations. Yescarta label expansion and dividend growth

Yescarta label expansion and pipeline momentum: Positive commentary about CAR?T (Yescarta) label expansion and new HIV options (Yeztugo) adds optionality to growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Board raised the quarterly payout to $0.82 (3.8% increase), supporting income investors and reducing equity downside for dividend?focused holders. Dividend announcement

Dividend increase: Board raised the quarterly payout to $0.82 (3.8% increase), supporting income investors and reducing equity downside for dividend?focused holders. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary and transcripts: Earnings call and slides are available for detail on unit trends and margin commentary — useful for modeling but not an immediate directional driver. Earnings call transcript

Investor commentary and transcripts: Earnings call and slides are available for detail on unit trends and margin commentary — useful for modeling but not an immediate directional driver. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest items in recent filings show no meaningful or reliable signal (reported zero/odd values), so ignore those as noise.

Short?interest items in recent filings show no meaningful or reliable signal (reported zero/odd values), so ignore those as noise. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance came in slightly light: Gilead set EPS guidance of $8.45–$8.85 and revenue guidance ~$29.6–$30.0B, marginally below consensus (~$30.1B / ~$8.69 EPS), which caused an initial after?hours pullback and remains the main near?term risk to sustaining the rally. Guidance story

FY?2026 guidance came in slightly light: Gilead set EPS guidance of $8.45–$8.85 and revenue guidance ~$29.6–$30.0B, marginally below consensus (~$30.1B / ~$8.69 EPS), which caused an initial after?hours pullback and remains the main near?term risk to sustaining the rally. Negative Sentiment: Some cautious analyst views remain: A few firms (e.g., RBC with a lower PT) kept conservative ratings/targets, which could cap upside if other brokers re?rate lower or fundamentals disappoint. Analyst notes (RBC)

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $372,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 150,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,027.93. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,713.60. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock valued at $44,141,101. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $155.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.04% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

