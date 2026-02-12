Gartner, Inc. $IT Stock Position Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,464 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.11% of Gartner worth $22,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 122,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 27,497 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Gartner by 6.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 1.8% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 715,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT opened at $161.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.40. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $519.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gartner from $218.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Gartner from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IT

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total transaction of $50,505.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,270.22. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 43,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $229.57 per share, for a total transaction of $9,940,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 111,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,622,996.41. This represents a 63.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.