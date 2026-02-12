ING Groep NV Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

ING Groep NV raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 148.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,060 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.11% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $236.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.24, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.23. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $241.62.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $3,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,215.72. This trade represents a 26.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 17,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $2,778,593.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,871.67. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 555,703 shares of company stock worth $112,309,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.