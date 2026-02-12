YSS (NYSE:YSS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YSS (NYSE:YSS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

YSS Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE YSS opened at $27.00 on Monday. YSS has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $38.47.

About YSS

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers’ complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

