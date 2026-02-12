Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives $32.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Archrock has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $32.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.67%.

Archrock, Inc is a Houston?based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short?term rentals and long?term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

