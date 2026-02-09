iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,821,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,977,000 after purchasing an additional 876,618 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,096,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,869,000 after buying an additional 810,082 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,012,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,469,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,124,000 after acquiring an additional 270,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,429,000.

IMTM stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

