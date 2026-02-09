ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday after Natl Bk Canada downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as C$21.14 and last traded at C$22.83, with a volume of 19616976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.40.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARX. Cibc Captl Mkts lowered ARC Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial raised ARC Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares cut ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.77.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARC Resources

Key Stories Impacting ARC Resources

Positive Sentiment: Higher operating cash and a larger cash balance improve liquidity and give ARC more flexibility for capital spending and dividends. Q3 2025 earnings summary

Higher operating cash and a larger cash balance improve liquidity and give ARC more flexibility for capital spending and dividends. Positive Sentiment: Significant insider purchases and large institutional buys signal management confidence and strong institutional interest, which can support the stock over time. Insider & institutional activity

Significant insider purchases and large institutional buys signal management confidence and strong institutional interest, which can support the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: ARC published its year?end 2025 results and reserves; the release provides updated production/reserve metrics investors will parse for long?term value but did not on its own provide a clear catalyst. Year?end 2025 results & reserves

ARC published its year?end 2025 results and reserves; the release provides updated production/reserve metrics investors will parse for long?term value but did not on its own provide a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly headline EPS was C$0.46 with a healthy net margin and ROE; slide deck and press release give details for analysts and modelers. Press release / slide deck

Quarterly headline EPS was C$0.46 with a healthy net margin and ROE; slide deck and press release give details for analysts and modelers. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade from National Bankshares (outperform ? sector perform) and a trimmed C$26 price target reduced near?term support from at least one sell?side shop, weighing on sentiment. Analyst downgrade

Analyst downgrade from National Bankshares (outperform ? sector perform) and a trimmed C$26 price target reduced near?term support from at least one sell?side shop, weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Q3/2025 showed a steep revenue decline and an enormous year?over?year jump in cost of sales and total liabilities—this balance?sheet and cost volatility raise execution and financing concerns. Earnings detail and liability increase

Q3/2025 showed a steep revenue decline and an enormous year?over?year jump in cost of sales and total liabilities—this balance?sheet and cost volatility raise execution and financing concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target dispersion (median targets below some current levels) and published notes lowering expectations add downward pressure on sentiment. Analyst expectations lowered

ARC Resources Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting ARC Resources this week:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of C$13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.00.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.7255139 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.