Sun Life Financial (SLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.
Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE SLF opened at $65.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $66.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $730,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is an international financial services organization that provides a range of insurance, wealth management and asset management solutions. The company serves individual and institutional clients, offering products designed to protect against life and health risks, help clients save for retirement, and manage investments on behalf of customers and third parties.
Core business activities include life and health insurance, group benefits for employers, retirement and pension products, and wealth management services such as mutual funds and segregated fund solutions.
