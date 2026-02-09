Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases £150.12 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin bought 9 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,668 per share, with a total value of £150.12.

Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Rich Cashin purchased 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,819 per share, for a total transaction of £145.52.

On Monday, December 22nd, Rich Cashin sold 12,495 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,799, for a total transaction of £224,785.05.

On Friday, December 5th, Rich Cashin acquired 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, with a total value of £163.89.

Avon Protection Stock Performance

AVON opened at GBX 1,664 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,837.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,933.69. Avon Protection plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,276 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,230. The company has a market cap of £487.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avon Protection from GBX 1,640 to GBX 2,000 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Avon Protection from GBX 2,400 to GBX 2,330 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,165.

Avon Protection Company Profile

