Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases £150.12 in Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Rich Cashin bought 9 shares of Avon Protection stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,668 per share, with a total value of £150.12.
Rich Cashin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 5th, Rich Cashin purchased 8 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,819 per share, for a total transaction of £145.52.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Rich Cashin sold 12,495 shares of Avon Protection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,799, for a total transaction of £224,785.05.
- On Friday, December 5th, Rich Cashin acquired 9 shares of Avon Protection stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, with a total value of £163.89.
Avon Protection Stock Performance
AVON opened at GBX 1,664 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,837.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,933.69. Avon Protection plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,276 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,230. The company has a market cap of £487.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.
