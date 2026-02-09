Yü Group (LON:YU) Insider Sells £130,251 in Stock

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rawson sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,650, for a total value of £130,251.
Yü Group Trading Down 0.5%
YU opened at GBX 1,830 on Monday. Yü Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 982 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,970. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,589.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,566.70.
About Yü Group
