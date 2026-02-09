Yü Group (LON:YU) Insider Sells £130,251 in Stock

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rawson sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,650, for a total value of £130,251.

Yü Group Trading Down 0.5%

YU opened at GBX 1,830 on Monday. Yü Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 982 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,970. The firm has a market capitalization of £305.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,589.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,566.70.

Get Yü Group alerts:

About Yü Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas. It serves small and medium-sized enterprises, industrial and commercial companies, third party intermediaries, and other partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.