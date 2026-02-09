Contrasting Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) and Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baldwin Insurance Group and Manulife Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baldwin Insurance Group 1 5 2 0 2.13 Manulife Financial 0 0 4 2 3.33

Volatility & Risk

Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 72.88%. Manulife Financial has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.24%. Given Baldwin Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Manulife Financial.

Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manulife Financial has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baldwin Insurance Group and Manulife Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baldwin Insurance Group $1.39 billion 1.67 -$24.52 million ($0.43) -45.51 Manulife Financial $38.90 billion 1.64 $4.11 billion $2.25 16.92

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin Insurance Group. Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manulife Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baldwin Insurance Group and Manulife Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baldwin Insurance Group -1.89% 12.65% 3.67% Manulife Financial 9.81% 16.11% 0.75%

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Baldwin Insurance Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks. The Insurance and Annuity Products segment provides deposit and credit products; and individual life insurance, individual and group long-term care insurance, and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through multiple distribution channels, including insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in the property and casualty reinsurance businesses; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. The company also manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and engages in insurance agency, investment counseling and dealer, portfolio and mutual fund management, property and casualty insurance, and mutual fund dealer businesses. In addition, it provides integrated banking products and services. The company was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.