Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Head-To-Head Review

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Free Report) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A Trustmark 19.95% 10.77% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Trustmark”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trustmark $1.12 billion 2.39 $224.13 million $3.71 12.05

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.6% of Trustmark shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Trustmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GrandSouth Bancorporation and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Trustmark 0 3 2 0 2.40

Trustmark has a consensus target price of $43.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.92%. Given Trustmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Summary

Trustmark beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.