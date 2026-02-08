Reviewing Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT) and Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) and Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hellenic Telecom Organization and Juma Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hellenic Telecom Organization alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hellenic Telecom Organization 0 0 1 0 3.00 Juma Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Juma Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Juma Technology is more favorable than Hellenic Telecom Organization.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hellenic Telecom Organization $2.10 billion 3.77 $518.11 million $0.63 15.33 Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hellenic Telecom Organization and Juma Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hellenic Telecom Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Juma Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Hellenic Telecom Organization and Juma Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hellenic Telecom Organization 15.62% 26.32% 10.20% Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Hellenic Telecom Organization has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juma Technology has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hellenic Telecom Organization beats Juma Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

(Get Free Report)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services. It also provides mobile and satellite telecommunication, electronic money, e-commerce, financing, consultancy and security, real estate, insurance brokerage, training, wholesale telephony, retail, marketing, overdue accounts management, wholesale broadband, and infrastructure services. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Athens, Greece. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

About Juma Technology

(Get Free Report)

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network. Its Converged Management Platform is provided as a service to managed service providers in enabling them to monitor and manage their end-clients' facilities, as well as sold by managed service providers or channel partners directly to IT buyers within businesses and enterprises. The company also provides Enterprise Session Management, a managed services software solution that enables carrier class routing and session management functionality for enterprise or business customers. In addition, it offers a hosted telephony service that allows small to medium sized businesses to gain the features and functionality larger firms without purchasing a corporate private branch exchange. The company provides its software services for voice and data networks through a sales channel program of voice over Internet protocol and data integration firms. Juma Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecom Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.