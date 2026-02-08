Comparing CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CBL International and Schneider National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL International N/A N/A N/A Schneider National 1.83% 3.66% 2.23%

Risk and Volatility

CBL International has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider National has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.1% of CBL International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Schneider National shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of Schneider National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CBL International and Schneider National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Schneider National 2 7 6 1 2.38

Schneider National has a consensus target price of $28.43, indicating a potential downside of 3.63%. Given Schneider National’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Schneider National is more favorable than CBL International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBL International and Schneider National”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL International $592.52 million 0.01 -$3.87 million N/A N/A Schneider National $5.67 billion 0.91 $103.60 million $0.59 50.00

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than CBL International.

Summary

Schneider National beats CBL International on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL International

(Get Free Report)

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel. The company’s services to its customers include vessel refueling options available at ports; arranges vessel refueling activities and local physical delivery of marine fuel; and coordinates vessel refueling schedule. It also offers trade credit; handles unforeseeable circumstances and provides contingency solutions; fulfills special requests related to vessel refueling; and handles disputes relates to quality and quantity issues on marine fuel. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CBL International Limited operates as a subsidiary of CBL (Asia) Limited.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations. The Intermodal segment provides door-to-door container on flat car services through a combination of rail and dray transportation using company-owned containers, chassis, and trucks. The Logistics segment offers asset-light freight brokerage, supply chain, warehousing, and import/export services to manage and move its customers' freight. The company leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company drivers and owner-operators. Schneider National, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

