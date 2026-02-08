RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in RTX by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
Key RTX News
Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share — this raises near-term shareholder yield and signals confidence in free cash flow, supporting demand for the stock. RTX Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Raytheon/RTX wins multi-year Pentagon agreements to ramp up missile and munitions production — these contracts imply revenue visibility and production ramp that support near- to mid-term growth and margin stability in the defense segment. RTX’s Raytheon lands seven-year Pentagon deal to ramp up missile production
- Neutral Sentiment: RTX is a trending stock on retail/screeners — elevated attention can add short-term volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals; monitor flows and volume. RTX Corporation (RTX) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines referencing “RTX” GPUs (Nvidia) are circulating — these relate to NVIDIA’s product line and memory-supply delays, not RTX Corporation’s defense business; they may create search/noise but are not direct fundamentals for RTX (the company). NVIDIA rumors: RTX 50 SUPER not launching this year, RTX 60 ‘Rubin’ delayed over DRAM crisis
- Negative Sentiment: White House order limits on CEO pay, dividends and buybacks for defense contractors — investors worry this policy could curb shareholder returns and capital-allocation flexibility, weighing on valuation sentiment for RTX and peers. Investors in defense stocks wary as Trump places new limits on CEO pay and dividends
RTX Stock Performance
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.
RTX Profile
RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.
RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.
