RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in RTX by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $198.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.26. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $206.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

