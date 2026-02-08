Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,113.8% during the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 220.0% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 price target on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.21.

NYSE TGT opened at $115.48 on Friday. Target Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.34%.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

