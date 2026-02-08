Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank raised its position in T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $4,881,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 308,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,977,771.12. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $197.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.93.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

