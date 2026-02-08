Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,467 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the quarter. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up 0.8% of Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,721 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,945 shares in the last quarter.

CGMS stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1114 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

