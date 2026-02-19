Mvb Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Mvb Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Mvb Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mvb Financial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Mvb Financial stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $27.49. 3,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. Mvb Financial has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $349.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Mvb Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Mvb Financial had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Mvb Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mvb Financial from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Mvb Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mvb Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mvb Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company based in Fairmont, West Virginia, serving individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc The company operates under a “Local First Banking” philosophy, emphasizing personalized service across its branch network. Its core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial lending, residential mortgage origination, and wealth management services.

On the deposit side, MVB Bank offers a range of products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

