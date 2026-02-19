JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $155.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.53.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Dell announced an AI partnership with Ooredoo to advance AI solutions and deepen cooperation — a revenue/market?share catalyst if it drives telecom cloud and AI deployments. Dell Technologies and Ooredoo collaborate to advance AI innovation and deepen cooperation
- Positive Sentiment: McLaren Racing extended its relationship with Dell, highlighting continued brand, engineering and high?performance computing exposure that supports commercial and marketing momentum. McLaren Racing Extends Relationship with Dell Technologies to Accelerate Performance On and Off the Track
- Positive Sentiment: Partner and OEM wins: 6WIND announced a second?generation VSR appliance built on Dell PowerEdge servers, reinforcing PowerEdge demand in carrier and edge use cases. 6WIND Announces Second-Generation VSR Appliance Built on Dell PowerEdge Servers with Intel Xeon 6
- Positive Sentiment: Product validation: a Principled Technologies report claims a Dell Pro 14 outperformed peers in real?world AI PC use cases, which can help commercial PC ASPs and corporate procurement wins. In real-world use cases, a Dell Pro 14 outperformed HP and Lenovo AI PCs, according to a Principled Technologies report
- Positive Sentiment: Local investment: reports say Dell is considering an ~$8M upgrade to its Round Rock campus — modest capex but positive for workforce and R&D continuity. Dell eying $8M upgrade to Round Rock campus
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor events: CFO David Kennedy will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference on March 4 — a scheduled chance for management to update on AI demand, margins and guidance execution. Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conference in March
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst context: Citigroup trimmed its price target from $165 to $160 but left a buy rating — a mild signal that upside is still seen but expectations were nudged lower. Citigroup Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $160.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/peer comparison pieces (DELL vs SMCI) and valuation write?ups are appearing; these highlight competitive pressure in AI servers and differing margin profiles — useful for longer?term positioning but not immediate catalysts. DELL vs. SMCI: Which AI-Server Stock Offers Better Growth Opportunity?
- Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target to $101 and kept an “underweight” rating — a stronger near?term negative that signals analyst concern on margins and AI server competition and could pressure the stock if others follow. Morgan Stanley adjusts price target on Dell Technologies to $101 from $111, maintains underweight
Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.
Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
