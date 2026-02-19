JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $155.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.53.

Shares of DELL opened at $120.11 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.39.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

