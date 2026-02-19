Safe Bulkers, Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Safe Bulkers has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE SB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 134,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $613.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.13. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 16.78%.The company had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SB) is a dry bulk shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers. The company operates a modern fleet of vessels, including Panamax, Supramax and Kamsarmax bulk carriers, designed to serve a variety of trade routes and cargo types. Safe Bulkers’ fleet is employed under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements, offering flexibility to respond to market demand and optimize vessel utilization.

Founded in 2008, Safe Bulkers began trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in the same year, establishing itself as a publicly listed provider of dry bulk transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.