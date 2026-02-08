Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 13,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

In other news, insider Axel Schwan sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $415,298.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 159,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,321,978.59. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $773,404.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,859.83. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,508 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,040. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

