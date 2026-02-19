Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.68 Million in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Moats Maria Castanon bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $554.66 per share, with a total value of $166,398.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 803 shares in the company, valued at $445,391.98. This trade represents a 59.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $657.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $603.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.77. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.08 and a 52 week high of $678.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.61. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $688.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.50.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

