King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $63.72 Million Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $63,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: New partner integrations with Salesforce expand go?to?market and reinforce AppExchange monetization (AcuityMD launched an AcuityMD app on the Salesforce AppExchange).

Positive Sentiment: Asymbl expanded collaboration aims to boost Salesforce's AI workforce orchestration capabilities — incremental product wins that support long?term AI positioning.

Positive Sentiment: Some sell?side support remains: BTIG kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target (shows split analyst views and pockets of conviction).

Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target (from $265 to $235) and moved to Equal Weight — a downgrade in upside but not a bearish stance.

Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its target sharply to $197 and set a Neutral rating — lowers analyst support and narrows upside from current levels.

Neutral Sentiment: RBC issued a Hold, reflecting more cautious near?term sentiment from another major shop.

Neutral Sentiment: UBS checks show an uptick in Agentforce but "muted" core growth — mixed operational signals ahead of earnings.

Negative Sentiment: Mizuho issued a pessimistic forecast and lowered expectations, adding to the negative analyst momentum that's pressuring the share price.

Negative Sentiment: Multiple downgrades and price?target cuts triggered near?term selling (reports note the stock trading down after an analyst downgrade).

Negative Sentiment: Broader AI?sized SaaS fears and sector volatility (the "SaaSpocalypse" narrative) continue to pressure enterprise software multiples and weigh on CRM sentiment.

In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,994,509 shares in the company, valued at $780,309,155.22. This represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

CRM stock opened at $187.89 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.24 and a 1-year high of $329.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

