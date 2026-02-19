AlpInvest Partners B.V. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Taboola.com Ltd. $TBLA

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 301,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Taboola.com makes up 2.6% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned about 0.11% of Taboola.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Taboola.com by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,249 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,791 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 73.4% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 530,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 881,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 355,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Taboola.com Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.13 million, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.29. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Taboola.com Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ: TBLA) operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.