Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. Chart Industries accounts for 0.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 7,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 337.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,601,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.10.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $207.35 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $104.60 and a one year high of $208.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

