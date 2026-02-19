King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,178 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,178 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $185,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 160,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.8%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $364.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 341,260 shares of company stock valued at $54,256,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

