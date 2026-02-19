Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $203.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $205.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.35.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.