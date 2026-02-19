Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 524.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO Laurie Baker sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $58,298.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,134.94. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $230,787.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,386.45. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,288 shares of company stock worth $5,741,857 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.15.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $108.61 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.17 and a fifty-two week high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $396.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.64%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company’s core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden’s asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden’s portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

