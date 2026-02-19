Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 566,576 Shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. $RVT

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 476.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,576 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Royce Small-Cap Trust worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Small-Cap Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 300,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after buying an additional 198,905 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 679,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 197,680 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royce Small-Cap Trust by 1,982.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 155,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royce Small-Cap Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Small-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Small-Cap Trust Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34. Royce Small-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $18.73.

Royce Small-Cap Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Small-Cap Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Royce Small-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%.

(Free Report)

Royce Small-Cap Trust (NYSE:RVT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of small-capitalization companies. The trust is structured to trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering shares that represent an undivided interest in a diversified portfolio of U.S. small-cap equities. As a closed-end vehicle, the fund may employ leverage to enhance returns and reinvest dividends to support growth over time.

The trust’s investment strategy is driven by fundamental, bottom-up research, focusing on companies with market capitalizations typically falling within the small-cap spectrum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Small-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Small-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.