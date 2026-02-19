Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Stake Cut by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up 1.0% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.13% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 609.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 681.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 132.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

