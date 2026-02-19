Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Director Elizabeth Bogan Buys 2,700 Shares

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Bogan acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $10,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GGT opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 23.6%. This is a boost from Gabelli Multimedia Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.
About Gabelli Multimedia Trust
Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE: GGT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies engaged in the multimedia and communications sectors. The trust’s portfolio is concentrated in industries such as cable and satellite television, wireless and wireline telecommunications, radio and broadcasting, print and digital publishing, and internet services. Through selective security selection, Gabelli Multimedia Trust aims to capture growth opportunities driven by evolving content delivery platforms and technological innovation.
Since its initial public offering in December 1987, the trust has been managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, an affiliate of GAMCO Investors, Inc, under the direction of veteran investors led by Mario J.
