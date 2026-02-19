Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Director Elizabeth Bogan Buys 2,700 Shares

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Bogan acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $10,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,908. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GGT opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 23.6%. This is a boost from Gabelli Multimedia Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of Gabelli Multimedia Trust

About Gabelli Multimedia Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,250,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE: GGT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies engaged in the multimedia and communications sectors. The trust’s portfolio is concentrated in industries such as cable and satellite television, wireless and wireline telecommunications, radio and broadcasting, print and digital publishing, and internet services. Through selective security selection, Gabelli Multimedia Trust aims to capture growth opportunities driven by evolving content delivery platforms and technological innovation.

Since its initial public offering in December 1987, the trust has been managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, an affiliate of GAMCO Investors, Inc, under the direction of veteran investors led by Mario J.

