Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes $2.60 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3,237.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $156.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $274,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,691. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $132.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

