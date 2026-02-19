Burling Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 109.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,431,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 318,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWR opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $103.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

