Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barratt Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barratt Redrow Stock Performance

About Barratt Redrow

Shares of BTDPY opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Barratt Redrow has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

