King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $34.52 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,514 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.18% of Ralph Lauren worth $34,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays set a $416.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.19.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of RL opened at $378.31 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52-week low of $176.61 and a 52-week high of $380.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.65 and its 200-day moving average is $334.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

