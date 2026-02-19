Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 528.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $594,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,965,000 after purchasing an additional 382,699 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,011,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,590,000 after purchasing an additional 89,632 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total value of $167,270.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,118.58. The trade was a 35.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,704. This trade represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $2,320,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.0%

TXRH stock opened at $186.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $199.99.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand?cut steaks, fall?off?the?bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western?themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made?from?scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family?friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high?quality steaks with an approachable, community?oriented atmosphere.

