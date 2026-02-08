Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 0.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $127.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $177.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

