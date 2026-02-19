First National Bank of Omaha Invests $1.71 Million in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 68,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 85.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Northern Oil and Gas and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $36.16.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

