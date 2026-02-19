Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 83.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE APTV opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $88.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Fox Advisors upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Aptiv from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.