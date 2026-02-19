Prospector Partners LLC Reduces Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 325.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 230.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 1.2%

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $2,203.06 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,648.00 and a 12-month high of $2,246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,082.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,938.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $39.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $379.45 by ($339.68). The firm had revenue of $674.40 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Gelston sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,048.51, for a total transaction of $338,004.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,063.68. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, White Mountains Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WTM), White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

