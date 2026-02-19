Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.90 million. Quad Graphics had a return on equity of 54.97% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $335.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Quad Graphics has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Quad Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quad Graphics’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

QUAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Quad Graphics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Quad Graphics from $8.60 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quad Graphics in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quad Graphics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quad Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Quad Graphics by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 141,648 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Quad Graphics by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad Graphics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 271,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE: QUAD) is a global provider of print and related marketing services, serving a diverse range of clients in the publishing, retail, e-commerce and consumer packaged goods sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span traditional print production, supply chain management and digital marketing support. Quad Graphics leverages a network of production facilities and distribution centers to deliver high-quality printed materials and integrated marketing programs that help clients reach their target audiences across multiple channels.

The company’s core offerings include magazine and catalog printing, direct mail, retail inserts, shopper marketing materials, custom packaging and point-of-sale displays.

