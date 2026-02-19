Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM is Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.5% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,713,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,687,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $86.48 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $87.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

