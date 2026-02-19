Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. $CBNA

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,584 shares during the period. Chain Bridge Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chain Bridge Bancorp were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $101,000.

Get Chain Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Chain Bridge Bancorp Price Performance

CBNA opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.47. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chain Bridge Bancorp ( NYSE:CBNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million. Chain Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 34.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBNA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBNA

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

(Free Report)

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CBNA) is the bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, a full-service community commercial bank headquartered in Oakton, Virginia. Founded in 1999, the company is focused on serving small- and middle-market businesses, professional firms and individual clients throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Through its subsidiary, Chain Bridge Bank provides a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.