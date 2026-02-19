Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. $CBNA

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,584 shares during the period. Chain Bridge Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chain Bridge Bancorp were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $101,000.
Chain Bridge Bancorp Price Performance
CBNA opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.47. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBNA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $33.00.
About Chain Bridge Bancorp
Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CBNA) is the bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, a full-service community commercial bank headquartered in Oakton, Virginia. Founded in 1999, the company is focused on serving small- and middle-market businesses, professional firms and individual clients throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
Through its subsidiary, Chain Bridge Bank provides a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.
