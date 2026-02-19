Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stock Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,952 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 233.3% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.04%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

