L & S Advisors Inc Buys New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 54,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Micron Technology by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% during the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $1,318,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,614.57. The trade was a 20.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: HBM4 capacity sold out through 2026, tightening supply and supporting pricing power for Micron's AI memory products. That supply scarcity is a direct revenue/margin driver.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and Wall Street are raising targets and signaling upside (Needham raised MU's target to $450), reflecting stronger guidance and expectations for margin expansion from AI data?center demand.

Positive Sentiment: Major investors are increasing exposure to Micron (e.g., David Tepper's Appaloosa materially boosted its stake), signaling institutional conviction that MU will benefit from the AI capex cycle.

Positive Sentiment: NAND/SSD revenues are accelerating alongside DRAM/HBM demand; Micron's new SSDs and ramp plans broaden revenue streams and reduce single?product risk.

Neutral Sentiment: Retail and value?ETF flows (and chatter in Barron's/ETF coverage) show broad interest in tech/value exposures alongside names like Micron, but these are background flows rather than company?specific catalysts.

Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling has been reported across multiple executives (Quiver summary), which can spook investors despite company performance and may amplify volatility on any negative news.

Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators warn of MU's cyclical risk and potential downside if capacity or guidance disappoints (some scenarios model large drawdowns, e.g., Forbes' $280 scenario). Investors should watch guidance vs. actuals closely.

Negative Sentiment: Near?term profit?taking and underperformance on certain sessions have occurred amid the rapid run?up, so expect elevated volatility even as fundamentals improve.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $420.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Phillip Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

