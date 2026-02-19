Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 66,414 Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 78.5% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 31,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Zscaler from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $656,221.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,857 shares in the company, valued at $80,292,352.74. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 3,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $793,559.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,343.08. This trade represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $172.13 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.87 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -662.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 351.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

Featured Stories

