Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 8,615 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,173 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,187,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,677,291,000 after buying an additional 2,552,603 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,548,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,213,000 after purchasing an additional 101,678 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at $1,543,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,147,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,815,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,852,000 after purchasing an additional 115,203 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6%

TD opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

