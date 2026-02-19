Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 16,881 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,881 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.9% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $116.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $125.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.